Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.04. The company has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

