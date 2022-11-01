Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv Stock Performance

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $103.89. The stock had a trading volume of 252,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,589. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.04.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

