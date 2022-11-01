Fisker (FSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Fisker to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Fisker had a negative net margin of 610,674.38% and a negative return on equity of 63.67%. On average, analysts expect Fisker to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 10.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11. Fisker has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $23.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSR. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fisker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

