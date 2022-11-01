Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Short Interest Update

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,410,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 9,780,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE FND traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,183. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

FND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $112.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

