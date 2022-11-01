Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $539.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.87 million. On average, analysts expect Focus Financial Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

