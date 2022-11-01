Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,100 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 614,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Foresight Autonomous Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of FRSX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 99,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,193. Foresight Autonomous has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Foresight Autonomous had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 5,339.95%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 212,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 288,010 shares during the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

