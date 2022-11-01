Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,100 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 614,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Foresight Autonomous Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of FRSX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 99,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,193. Foresight Autonomous has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.
Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Foresight Autonomous had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 5,339.95%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.
Foresight Autonomous Company Profile
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.
