Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Shares Down 4.5%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 79,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 415,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Foresight Autonomous Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Foresight Autonomous had a negative net margin of 5,339.95% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 288,010 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 212,537 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94,266 shares during the period. 3.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.