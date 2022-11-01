Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Shares Down 4.5%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 79,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 415,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.
Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Foresight Autonomous had a negative net margin of 5,339.95% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.
