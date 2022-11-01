Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 15,704 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,704 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.20% of V.F. worth $34,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

V.F. Price Performance

V.F. Increases Dividend

NYSE:VFC opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $78.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.