Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 1,770 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.35% of Maximus worth $13,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Maximus by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

Maximus Price Performance

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $1,437,664.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,998,939.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $184,778.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,337.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $1,437,664.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,998,939.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,854 shares of company stock worth $2,017,001. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.19.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.20). Maximus had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

Maximus Profile

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.