Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 355 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $31,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 54.7% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.3% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $259,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ARE opened at $145.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.74 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

