Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,220 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.76% of Steven Madden worth $19,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 16.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Steven Madden by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 277.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOO stock opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.07. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOO. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. CL King raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Loop Capital downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.89.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

