Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $11.90 Million Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,110 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.69% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $11,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $643,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $5,349,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MDRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 5.90%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $69,205.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $69,205.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,964,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,945 shares of company stock worth $360,569. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.