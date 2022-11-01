Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $22.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $22,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 601.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMB opened at $78.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average of $86.08. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.35 and a one year high of $111.08.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

