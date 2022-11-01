Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 228,771 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,771 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.51% of Premier worth $21,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 37.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Premier in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 23,236.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.55%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

