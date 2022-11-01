Fortis (FTS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Fortis (NYSE: FTS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/31/2022 – Fortis had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$63.00.

10/20/2022 – Fortis had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$57.00.

10/19/2022 – Fortis was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Fortis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of FTS stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.71. 895,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,972. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.4116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.20%.

Institutional Trading of Fortis

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

