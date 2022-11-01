Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Fortis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FTS. TD Securities cut their price objective on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. CSFB lowered their target price on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.46.

TSE FTS opened at C$53.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. The company has a market cap of C$25.44 billion and a PE ratio of 20.13. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$48.45 and a 1 year high of C$65.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

