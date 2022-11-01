Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Fortis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FTS. TD Securities cut their price objective on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. CSFB lowered their target price on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.46.
Fortis Price Performance
Fortis Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.92%.
About Fortis
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.
Featured Stories
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.