Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTAIP opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $26.95.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.