Frax Market Capitalization Achieves $1.20 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, Frax has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market cap of $1.20 billion and $2.85 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Token Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,215,745,459 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

