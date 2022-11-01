Frax Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $3.22 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004832 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Token Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,211,933,898 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

