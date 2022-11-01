Frax Share (FXS) Price Reaches $6.64

Frax Share (FXS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 1st. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax Share has a market cap of $107.59 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can now be bought for approximately $6.64 or 0.00032480 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frax Share

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

