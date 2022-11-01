Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Frequency Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %
FREQ stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.79. 82,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.77.
Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
