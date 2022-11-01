Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

FREQ stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.79. 82,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 118.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

