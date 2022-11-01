Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS: FSNUY) in the last few weeks:

10/27/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €35.00 ($35.71) to €34.00 ($34.69). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €54.95 ($56.07) to €46.10 ($47.04). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €30.00 ($30.61) to €24.00 ($24.49).

10/26/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51).

10/18/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FSNUY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.71. 113,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,795. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

