Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 56.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,670,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,481,000 after buying an additional 1,322,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 214.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,807,000 after buying an additional 1,271,638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $105,377,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1,435.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 523,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,217,000 after buying an additional 489,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 89.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,028,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,389,000 after buying an additional 485,765 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Price Performance

Freshpet stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.42. 800,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,146. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average of $58.26. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $157.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

