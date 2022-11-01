Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $129.20 million-$131.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.94 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.13–$0.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.86.

NASDAQ FRSH traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $13.16. 1,354,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,562. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 68.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $121.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $60,155.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $60,155.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel purchased 200,800 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $2,921,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,749.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,626,690 shares of company stock worth $23,932,894 and sold 30,355 shares worth $444,006. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

