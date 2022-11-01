Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.13)-($0.11) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $494-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.39 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.13–$0.11 EPS.

Shares of FRSH stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.16. 1,354,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,562. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $121.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 68.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.86.

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,506.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi acquired 126,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,885,199.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 944,599 shares in the company, valued at $14,131,201.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,506.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,626,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,932,894 and sold 30,355 shares valued at $444,006. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

