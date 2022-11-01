Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 5,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 959,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

FULT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $72,539.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,199.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after buying an additional 1,232,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,945,000 after acquiring an additional 731,995 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,495,000 after acquiring an additional 692,757 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 47.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,631,000 after purchasing an additional 618,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 137.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 632,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 365,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

FULT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 833,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,360. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.77. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

