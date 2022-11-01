Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 5,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 959,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FULT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial
In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $72,539.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,199.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial
Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.1 %
FULT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 833,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,360. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.77. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96.
Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.
About Fulton Financial
Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.