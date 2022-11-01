Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the September 30th total of 162,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HTOO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,573. Fusion Fuel Green has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fusion Fuel Green in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fusion Fuel Green

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fusion Fuel Green in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 302.9% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 302.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

