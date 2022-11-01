Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $33.86

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.86, but opened at $36.30. Futu shares last traded at $35.56, with a volume of 8,603 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUTU. CLSA raised Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.72.

Futu Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of Futu

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $222.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Futu by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Futu by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Futu by 596.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

