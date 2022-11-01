FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Shares Up 5.9%

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 440 ($5.32) and last traded at GBX 430 ($5.20). 9,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 14,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 406 ($4.91).

FW Thorpe Trading Up 5.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £503.93 million and a P/E ratio of 2,529.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 370.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 392.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Get FW Thorpe alerts:

FW Thorpe Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a GBX 4.61 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from FW Thorpe’s previous dividend of $3.81. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. FW Thorpe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

FW Thorpe Company Profile

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FW Thorpe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FW Thorpe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.