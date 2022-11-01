FY2022 EPS Estimates for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Lifted by Analyst

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for nVent Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for nVent Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NVT. Loop Capital began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

NYSE:NVT opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.36. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,275.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,275.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 9.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 6.3% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

