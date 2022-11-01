G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,040,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 6,420,000 shares. Approximately 20.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 961,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GTHX shares. Wedbush increased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,357,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $1,739,480. Corporate insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 479,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 41,479 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 353.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 139,872 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTHX stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. 645,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,849. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.89.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.12. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.17% and a negative net margin of 608.36%. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

See Also

