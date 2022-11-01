G999 Hits 1-Day Volume of $17,146.00 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 50.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, G999 has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $17,146.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00092041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00068735 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015044 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025648 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000289 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006970 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000183 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

