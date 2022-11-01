Gala (GALA) Trading 16% Higher Over Last Week

Gala (GALA) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Gala has a market capitalization of $279.19 million and approximately $186.83 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gala has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.games.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars.

