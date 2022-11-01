GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Short Interest Update

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,880,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 51,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 411.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Trading Up 0.3 %

GME traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.39. 5,119,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,535,004. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87. GameStop has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $63.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of -0.37.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. GameStop’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

