Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Position Boosted by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 403.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 33.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Garmin in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Garmin Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Garmin

NYSE:GRMN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,517. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.72 and its 200 day moving average is $94.28. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.87.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.