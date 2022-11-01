GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 on December 6th

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Up 1.3 %
GCP Infrastructure Investments stock opened at GBX 96.58 ($1.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a current ratio of 131.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 109.16. The company has a market cap of £854.52 million and a PE ratio of 501.58. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.70 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120.20 ($1.45).
