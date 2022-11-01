GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 on December 6th

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Up 1.3 %

GCP Infrastructure Investments stock opened at GBX 96.58 ($1.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a current ratio of 131.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 109.16. The company has a market cap of £854.52 million and a PE ratio of 501.58. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.70 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120.20 ($1.45).

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

(Get Rating)

See Also

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.