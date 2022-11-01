GDS Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 14,026 Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Tilray by 57.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $3.82. 863,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,313,220. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.54.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $1,127,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,924,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,295,911.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TLRY shares. Benchmark cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Tilray to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

