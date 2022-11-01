GDS Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,430 shares of company stock worth $8,693,394. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,203. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.99. The stock has a market cap of $177.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

