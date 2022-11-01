GDS Wealth Management Buys 2,363 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 29.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $377,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in American Express by 32.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in American Express by 421.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.14. 87,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,366. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

