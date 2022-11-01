GDS Wealth Management Has $1.37 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

GDS Wealth Management lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,912 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,877,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,277,000 after acquiring an additional 671,788 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,970,412 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

