GDS Wealth Management Has $8.26 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.9% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,807,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,806 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,647,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,893,000 after acquiring an additional 917,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. TheStreet cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Shares of ICE traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.43. 47,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,032. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.35 and its 200 day moving average is $100.15.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

