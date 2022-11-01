GDS Wealth Management Purchases 19,860 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,860 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GDS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,908,000 after purchasing an additional 514,079 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,486,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,587,000 after purchasing an additional 265,617 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,301,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,335,000 after purchasing an additional 33,303 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 889,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 148,845 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 796,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,234 shares during the period.

FIXD stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.88. 4,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,992. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $53.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st.

