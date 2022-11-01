GDS Wealth Management Purchases 7,219 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

GDS Wealth Management grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in TJX Companies by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,382. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.40.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

