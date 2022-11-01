GDS Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

GDS Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,150.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,239,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,180,961 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,280,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,687,000 after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,423,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,661,000 after purchasing an additional 320,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,408,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,162,000 after purchasing an additional 101,760 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.52. The company had a trading volume of 994,681 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.34.

