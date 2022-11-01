General Dynamics Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a report issued on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.51. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $12.18 per share.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GD. Bank of America increased their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $249.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.84. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

