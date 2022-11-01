General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,627 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in General Mills by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

General Mills Trading Up 0.0 %

General Mills stock opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.41 and a 52 week high of $82.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

