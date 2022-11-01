General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 94.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,120,000 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 0.6% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 66.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after buying an additional 9,143,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $89,428,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 22.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock remained flat at $39.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,186,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark reduced their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.