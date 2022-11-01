Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Update

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of GNPX stock remained flat at $1.36 during trading on Tuesday. 206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,608. Genprex has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $65.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Genprex will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Genprex in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genprex by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Genprex by 443.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 99,186 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Genprex in the first quarter worth $28,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes.

