Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Update

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Shares of GNPX stock remained flat at $1.36 during trading on Tuesday. 206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,608. Genprex has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $65.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.
Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Genprex will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes.
