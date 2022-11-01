George Kaiser Family Foundation Increases Stock Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 275,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,262 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Alight were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alight during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Alight in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ALIT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. 96,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Alight had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

