George Kaiser Family Foundation Purchases New Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Salesforce by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after buying an additional 28,461 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 2,218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $370,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,968,316.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $370,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,470,968,316.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,759.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,166.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,576 shares of company stock valued at $12,012,197 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CRM traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $160.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a PE ratio of 298.54, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.59 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.15 and a 200-day moving average of $168.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.45.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

